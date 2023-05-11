The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night. However, Oilers players, including superstar Connor McDavid, were less than pleased.

Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl took a vicious slash from Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in the third period. Pietrangelo received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the incident.

After the slash, McDavid rushed to confront Pietrangelo, and the two exchanged a few shoves. The Oilers and Golden Knights eventually got into another skirmish, leading to a fight behind the Vegas goal.

After the game, Oilers players spoke to the media about their victory. Some took the time to address the slash, with McDavid’s response going straight to the point.

“It’s as intent to injure as you can get. You’d like to see that suspended. It’s not a hockey play,” McDavid told the media on Wednesday night, via hockey writer Ken Campbell.

McDavid wasn’t the only Oilers play who felt Pietrangelo intended to injure Draisaitl. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also shared the sentiment, saying You know what’s he’s trying to do.” Nick Bjugstad chimed in, calling the slash “a dirty play.”

It does not appear that Pietrangelo’s slash injured Draisaitl too seriously. However, it is still a dangerous play, and slashes of that nature have received suspensions in the past.

In any event, both Edmonton and Vegas need to play a wait-and-see game regarding any potential punishment for Pietrangelo. Game 5 between the two teams takes place on Friday in Edmonton, and the winner will take a big 3-2 series lead into Game 6 when the series shifts back to Vegas.