Dirty hits in hockey are prevalent, and then some. Even for stars like Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, he's a victim to it as well. McDavid was suspended for 3 games after a dirty Conor Garland hit. As a result, the Oilers captain found himself in some hot water on social media.

Despite many saying he should appeal the suspension, McDavid made his final decision, according to NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic. “While there was disappointment with the three-game suspension Connor McDavid was levied by @NHLPlayerSafety, the Oilers captain has decided not to appeal that decision, per sources,” the tweet reads.

Even though his hit on Garland was dirty, to say the least, it doesn't take away from his impact. As dubbed “McJesus”, he can do things on the ice that no one has seen. His breakaway speed results in a near-guaranteed goal for his squad. McDavid, paired with Leon Draisaitil makes a lethal one-two combination.

However, his best attribute is his passing. He's a threat as a scorer that it opens up the rink for his teammates. As a result, Oilers' McDavid joined NHL Legends with an incredible milestone: eclipsing 1,000 career points. He led the NHL in points five times, all of which, he had 100+ points.

Oilers will miss Connor McDavid during his suspension

Luckily for Edmonton, his suspension is only three games. Still, losing one of the best players on the team, and in the league, is not the best sign. However, the Oilers have Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, and Evan Bouchard. Not to mention, their defense is one of the best in the NHL, thanks to their line, as well as goalkeepers.

Both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have played a great two-man game at the position. As a result, Edmonton has allowed the sixth-fewest total goals in the league. Relying on the defense is a must, especially when McDavid will remain out for these next few games.

The balanced attack has been evident throughout this season. After head coach Kris Knoblauch helped Edmonton get to the Stanley Cup Final, they sit second in the Pacific Division with a 29-14-3 record, with 61 points. The star power will remain and these three games shouldn't be a concern.

In fact, it could add more fuel to the fire for McDavid's dominance. Furthermore, this stretch could be a test of who can rise to the occasion with the captain out for three games.