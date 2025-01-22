Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has spoken out on the league suspending him for three games after a cross-check to Conor Garland's head on Saturday evening in a loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

McDavid didn't necessarily disagree with a suspension, but he does believe the ruling was “harsh”.

Via Sportsnet:

“Lots been said about it, lot of people talking about it, the league made their decision, you know I don't necessarily agree with it, I'm not saying that there shouldn't have been any penalty or any suspension, it may have been just a little bit harsh,” McDavid said. “But, I understand their decision and we just gotta move on.”

Fans who don't support the Oilers all believed three games was warranted. Edmonton fans? Not so much. It's no secret that Connor McDavid is the best player in the sport and that comes with special treatment at times. But, it also comes along with more on-ice abuse from opponents. Garland was doing all that he could to get under McDavid's skin and it worked.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, who knows exactly what it's like to be hounded every time he steps on the ice, didn't see much wrong from McDavid. He simply let his emotions get the best of him:

“It’s like anything,” Crosby said to The Athletic on Monday. “Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. It’s a physical sport. The one time you see that, you probably didn’t see the nine hits that Connor took. Those ones are the ones that never make the highlights. When you retaliate, you make the highlights.”

Three games seems slightly harsh considering what happened. Garland was holding onto Connor McDavid and preventing him from getting involved in the play. Nevertheless, as McDavid said, the league made their decision and it's time to put it in the rearview. He's eligible to return next Monday when the Oilers host the Seattle Kraken.