Connor McDavid disclosed his feeling's on the Oilers' decision to let go of former head coach Jay Woodcroft.

The Edmonton Oilers have had a tough start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Oilers have a lowly record of 3-9 and sit as the second-worst team in the Pacific Division. Thus, the team decided to move on from the services of head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson. Oilers center Connor McDavid shared his feelings on the franchise's big changes.

Connor McDavid was shocked by the Oilers' move to fire Jay Woodcroft

This was the All-Star center's reaction to Woodcroft and Dave Mason's departures:

“First and foremost, obviously surprised. Didn't see it coming. I loved playing for ‘Woody,' I loved playing for ‘Mans.' Two guys I think are unbelievable coaches and I really think they'll be in the league very, very soon,” McDavid said, per the Score.

The 26-year-old center was very fond of his time with Woodcroft and Manson. Woodcroft took over the team in February 2022 after the departure of Dave Tippett. The Oilers proceeded to make the Playoffs for two seasons in a row. However, they came up short of a championship both times.

Edmonton replaced Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch, who comes from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, an affiliate of the New York Rangers. Knoblauch has experience coaching Connor McDavid from the center's time with OHL's Erie Otters.

McDavid may have been shocked by his head coach's departure, but it likely does not beat the sting of the Oilers' disappointing start to the season. Edmonton has a chance to gain some momentum as they prepare for their cross-conference matchup against the New York Islanders.