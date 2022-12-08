By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Edmonton Oilers have always had fortune to fall back on their glory days in the 1980’s with Wayne Gretzky. The franchise faced some really tough times since then, but they very well might have found the right guy to take them back to the promised land. Connor McDavid has lived up to the hype and then some.

On Wednesday night, McDavid picked up two goals and two assists in an 8-2 throttling of the Phoenix Coyotes. In doing so, he reached a milestone that only Gretzky has done. McDavid reached 50 points in the Oilers’ first 27 games, becoming the first Oiler to do so since Gretzky did it back in 1987-1988, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Great One” is one of the very few athletes ever to be considered the greatest in their sport by a country mile. He practically lapped the field historically. One season, he had more assists than anyone in the league had points. He also happened to score more than 70 goals that season too.

Connor McDavid has not been nearly that dominant, but who has. He has however been one of the best players since entering the league back in 2015-2016. He scored between 30 and 44 goals in every season of his career after his rookie year. That includes winning the MVP Hart Trophy in 2020-2021.

After Wednesday’s performance, he leads the NHL with 24 goals and 52 points. The only thing missing from his resume is team success. The Oilers have not won the Stanley Cup since Gretzky led the team to four titles in the 1980’s. If he wants truly be in the conversation with some of the greats, he needs to add that chip.