Despite already having superstar forward Leon Draisaitl in their lineup, the Edmonton Oilers can't afford to lose captain Connor McDavid for any long period.

They've already had to play without him for a short period earlier this season, and during practice on Tuesday, Oilers fans were given another score when McDavid departed after a collision with teammate Darnell Nurse.

The good news is that, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch, there isn't any indication that McDavid suffered a potentially serious injury, via Daniel Nugent-Bowman on X.

“I have not talked to (head therapist) T.D. (Forss), but I think he’s doing all right,” he said. “If he wasn’t, I’m sure I would have gotten an update right away.”

If he's able to suit up, he'll play alongside the rest of his teammates when they take on the visiting Boston Bruins at Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday night. They'll be looking to shake off the rotten feelings of Monday night's wild 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers, their first matchup since the fateful Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final earlier this spring.

McDavid has already reached an unbelievable milestone at just 27 years of age this season, clearing the 1,000 career-points threshold. With 14 goals and 30 assists in 28 games played, McDavid is already easily on pace to once again surpass the 100-point mark.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid has already missed time this season with an injury

The Oilers already lost McDavid once this season, as he suffered a lower-body injury during an October 28 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. He missed a handful of games but eventually returned to the lineup.

McDavid is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner for his astounding 40 points during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, though he and the Oilers ultimately fell short by a single game against the Florida Panthers.