Edmonton Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid has already reached the 1,000-point threshold in his career, despite being only 27 years of age. McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to achieve the feat, taking just 659 games to do so.

After he scored the historic tally against the Nashville Predators, he was mobbed by his teammates in celebration. And as he would later put it, that was the best part of the moment, via Sportsnet.

“It wasn’t that,” he said. “It’s just a number. It was the reaction of my teammates and the fans that made it special.”

Celebrating with his teammates made the accomplishment all the more special, as McDavid explained via NHL.com.

“That means everything,” McDavid said. “They are teammates, guys you go to battle with, the guys that have been here forever through the good times and the bad times. You build a brotherhood, you build a bond and we certainly got that.

“These moments are a great time to look back and appreciate the things and the people that mean a lot to you. Those two certainly are both.”

McDavid and the Oilers will continue their schedule on Thursday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.

Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two of the best players in the NHL

Not only do Oilers fans get to watch McDavid dazzle every night, but they also get to watch his fellow superstar teammate Leon Draisaitl. As the German native puts it, they've formed a special bond not only off the ice but on it, via NHL.com.

“It is pretty fitting, actually. If there could have been a third assist, you would like to get [Ryan Nugent-Hopkins] in there as well somehow,” Draisaitl said. “It is certainly fitting, all three of us kind of came in at the same time year after year, three years in a row and knowing each other for a long time.

We’ve become lifelong friends off of the ice and it is a good story.”

Both players want to make sure that they can get back to the Stanley Cup Final, and enjoy a better ending this time.