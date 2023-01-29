The Edmonton Oilers brushed aside the Chicago Blackhawks in a 7-3 beatdown on Saturday night. During the home win, the Oilers opted to bring in emergency backup goaltender Matt Berlin for the final few minutes of the third period, giving him his first taste of NHL action. Berlin, who is currently playing for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, likely wasn’t expecting to see the ice on Saturday night, and it turns out he has Connor McDavid to thank for making his NHL debut this weekend. According to head coach Jay Woodcroft, it was McDavid’s idea to insert Berlin in at the end of the game, via Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Berlin came in late during the 7-3 win, protecting the net for the final two minutes of the Oilers’ victory. During his brief appearance between the sticks, Berlin registered one save against the only shot on target that came his way.

Despite the lack of a high volume of action, the 25-year-old will be delighted to have gotten his first-ever shot, and it’s even sweeter to think that the league’s best player is the one who stuck his neck out to get him the opportunity. McDavid was likely feeling good after registering three points in the win over the Blackhawks, including a goal, his 41st of the year, and two assists, bringing his tally to 51.

Jack Campbell had started the game for the Oilers, playing 57:34 of the game and recording 25 saves on 28 shots on goal, surrendering three goals with a .893 save percentage. Matt Berlin entered with just over two minutes left in the game, marking his NHL debut thanks to the off-ice assist from Connor McDavid.