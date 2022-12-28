By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.

The clear-cut best player in the league, to call McDavid a walking highlight reel would be an understatement. While he’s still a few games shy of Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner’s 23-game point streak from earlier this season, McDavid’s feat is still considerably more impressive.

McDavid’s 16-game point streak puts him one shy of his career-high of 17-straight games on the scoresheet. He is now just the second player in NHL history with 16-game point streaks in back-to-back seasons, and the first to do so since Danny Heatley did it in 2005-06 and 2006-07 with the Ottawa Senators.

McDavid’s streak is the longest active points streak in hockey, and he’s produced some bonkers heroics for the Oilers this season.

In 2022-23, McDavid is pacing the NHL in goals scored (31), assists (36), points (67), and Power Play goals (14). Connor McDavid also has 21 assists on the Power Play, good for 35 PPP on the season throughout just 36 games. At this rate, he could realistically dethrone Mario Lemieux for the all-time single season Power Play Points record (80).

Despite McDavid’s constant masterclass in 2022-23, the Oilers sit in fourth place in the Pacific Division at 19-15-2 and have just a +5 goal differential on the year, due to some inconsistencies on defense. No. 97 is doing all he can to lift this Oilers team to a deep playoff run, and his numbers during his bonkers 16-game point streak indicate precisely that.