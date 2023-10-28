Despite missing the Edmonton Oilers' last two games after suffering an upper-body injury, Connor McDavid has not been ruled out for the NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

The team originally announced that their best player would be out for 1-2 weeks, but McDavid skated on Thursday, meaning there's at least a chance he will suit up at Commonwealth Stadium.

“He skated today and had a good day,” Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said after the team's 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, according to NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “We have time before our next game, so we’ll see how he is [Friday]. He skated today, and so I took that as a good sign [that] he had a good day.”

McDavid sustained the injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets last Saturday.

“McDavid reached for his left side after jumping into a rush led by forward Zach Hyman at 15:13 of the third,” wrote Van Diest. “McDavid pulled up and continued the shift before heading to the bench with 4:20 remaining. He took a light skate prior to the start of overtime but did not participate in the 3-on-3 session.”

The Oilers are just 1-6-1 on the season, and are badly missing the game's premier talent. Edmonton has lost four in a row, but will have a chance to begin turning things around in near freezing temperatures at the Heritage Classic on Sunday.

The team will practice again on Saturday, and Connor McDavid's availability in that session will go a long way in determining whether he is healthy enough to suit up against the Flames.