Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi is certainly no stranger to Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. On the ice, McDavid faced Durzi's former team, the Los Angeles Kings, in back-to-back years in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Off the ice, the two train together as part of a group in the offseason.

Durzi recently spoke more about his experiences training with McDavid with NHL.com. The new Coyotes defenseman shared what's impressed him the most about the Oilers superstar so far.

“The work ethic stands out,” Durzi said. “To be able to go on the ice with him, with them, every day, and be in the gym pushing each other, it's second to none that I've seen.”

McDavid is not the only Oilers star who trains with this group. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman are also involved in this group. Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos also trains with this group. This program is run by former Stanley Cup champion Gary Roberts.

Durzi's experience with this group, he believes, has been beneficial. “We push each other to get better every day and doing a little bit more to improve,” the Coyotes defenseman said. “When you've got guys who are the best in the world and see how hard they work, it's good motivation for everyone in the group.”

Durzi is no longer a direct rival to McDavid and the Oilers. The Kings traded the 24-year-old defenseman to the Coyotes earlier this summer. In exchange, the Kings received a 2024 second-round pick.

McDavid and the Oilers are gearing up for another run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This past season saw them fall in six games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. Let's see if the Oilers can take the next step this season and lift the Cup themselves next summer.