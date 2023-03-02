In case you haven’t heard, Connor McDavid is pretty good at hockey. The Edmonton Oilers superstar forward did not waste much time during Wednesday night’s meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs in reaching a statistical plateau even The Great One had never stepped on.

Via ESPN Statss & Info:

“Connor McDavid is the 5th player in NHL history to have 5 straight multi-goal games. He joins Punch Broadbent (6), Joe Malone (6), Alexander Mogilny (5), and Mario Lemieux (5).”

Connor McDavid put the Oilers on the board first with a goal nearly four minutes into the opening period. He would strike once again before the end of the first period for his second of the night, thus also ensuring that his streak of multiple-goal games stays alive. Connor McDavid even added an assist before the end of the period when he figured in a Zach Hyman goal.

What Connor McDavid is doing this season is nothing short of incredible. Individually, he is head and shoulders above the rest of the NHL. He is the only player so far this season with more than 100 points, and he already had 115 before he even hit the ice to face the Maple Leafs. He leads the league in goals and assists.

No one is touching Connor McDavid this season, and he’s more than likely to bag another Hart Memorial Trophy, especially if he sustains this level of mind-blowing play.

The 26-year-old McDavid can extend the aforementioned streak this coming Friday when the Oilers square off with the Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton.