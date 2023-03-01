It’s an Original-6 matchup as the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers. Come to Alberta with us as we share our NHL odds series, make a Maple Leafs-Oilers prediction and pick and show you how to watch.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Significantly, Auston Matthews scored two goals to lead the charge. Mitchell Marner contributed two helpers. Also, Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves. The Leafs dominated throughout. However, they trailed 1-0 before scoring five unanswered goals. The Maple Leafs won 71 percent of their faceoffs. Additionally, they scored all their goals on even strength, as they went 0 for 1 on the powerplay while killing two penalties. Toronto also blocked 18 shots.

The Oilers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, the greatest in the game, Connor McDavid, tallied two goals. But it was not enough to overcome a stingy Boston defense that is the greatest in the NHL. Significantly, the Oilers won 53 percent of their faceoffs. But they whiffed on their only powerplay chance. The Oilers killed off five penalties and blocked 20 shots.

The Maple Leafs come into this game with a record of 37-15-8 and are second in the Atlantic Division. Also, they are 14-9-4 on the road. The Leafs have gone 7-3 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Oilers come into this game with a record of 32-21-8 and are third in the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 14-12-8 at home. Likewise, they have gone 3-3-4 over their last 10 games.

The Leafs swept the Oilers last season. Ultimately, they won 5-1 in Edmonton and 4-2 at home. The Oilers are just 2-7-1 in the last 10 games against the Leafs.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Oilers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+186)

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (+235)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN+ and SportsNet

Stream: NHL

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Leafs are a dangerous team offensive. Therefore, expect to see one of these four skating all over the ice, making plays happen and threatening to score at any given moment.

Matthews has 28 goals and 31 assists. Also, he has two goals and two assists over his past five games. Marner has 20 goals and 54 assists this season. Likewise, he has produced one goal and eight assists over five games. William Nylander has 33 goals and 39 assists. Moreover, he has potted three goals and five assists over five games. John Tavares has 27 goals and 34 assists. Furthermore, he has netted three goals and three assists over the past five games. These four lead a Toronto team that is sixth in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and seventh on the powerplay.

Samsonov may make the start. Significantly, he is 22-7-2 with a goals-against average of 2.30 and a save percentage of .918. Samsonov plays behind a defense that is sixth in goals allowed.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they stop McDavid. Then, their ‘big four’ must capitalize on any opportunities and score early to put the Oilers on their heels.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are battling for a playoff spot. However, the main story in all hockey is how far McDavid will go and how much more damage can he inflict. But more importantly, can anyone stop him?

McDavid has 50 goals and 65 assists. Amazingly, he has scored eight goals and six assists over the past five games. Leon Draisaitl has 36 goals and 53 assists. Also, he has four goals and four assists over his past five games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 28 goals and 41 assists. However, he has only one goal and three assists over five games. Zach Hyman has 28 goals and 41 assists. Likewise, he has one goal and two assists over his past five games. McDavid, Draisaitl, and friends lead an offense that is the best in the NHL in goals scored, third in shooting percentage, and the absolute best on the powerplay.

Stuart Skinner or Jack Campbell will start. Unfortunately, neither has been good. Skinner is 15-13-4 with a goals-against average of 2.91 and a save percentage of .912, while Campbell is 17-8-4 with a goals-against average of 3.48 and a save percentage of .894. Sadly, it has made the Oilers 24th in goals allowed and 24th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can get multiple chances on the powerplay. Moreover, they must avoid penalties.

Final Maple Leafs-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in the playoff hunt. However, one team has the better defense and goaltending. Expect the score to go a little lower, with six goals being the finish.

Final Maple Leafs-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (+114)