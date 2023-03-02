The Edmonton Oilers have been busy at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline and that didn’t change on Thursday. With Connor McDavid and Co. in the heart of the playoff race, the front office has gone out and added another depth forward to the mix.

As reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Oilers just acquired Nick Bjugstad from the lowly Arizona Coyotes. Going back to the desert is AHL defenceman Michael Kesserling and a third-round draft pick.

While Bjugstad isn’t a game-changer by any means, the 33-year-old is a veteran with experience and can potentially give Edmonton more production on their third or fourth lines. He’s scored 13 goals in 2022-23 and collected a total of 23 points in 59 contests for the Yotes.

The former first-round pick was rumored to be traded by Friday’s deadline and even sat out Tuesday and Wednesday’s back-to-back because of the ongoing rumors. Arizona will also retain half of Bjugstad’s salary while getting some assets in return to help build for the future.

The Oilers are coming off a massive 5-2 win over a very good Toronto Maple Leafs team on Wednesday as McDavid scored twice and tallied an assist, taking his total to 52 goals on the season. Mattias Ekholm, who was acquired several days ago, made a great first impression as well, showing why he’s the type of defenceman who can really help this blue line improve down the stretch here.

This will be Bjugstad’s fifth NHL team since coming into the league, also playing for the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild.