By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Edmonton Oilers have relied on strictly four players to produce in 2022-23: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman. But, it appears they’re not far away from getting back another key contributor. Evander Kane, who suffered a gruesome wrist injury in early November, is nearing a return in the next 9-11 days. Via Darren Dreger:

“Day by day, the timeline changes. A week ago it was around All-Star. This morning, word Evander Kane

could be ready as early as the 19th vs Tampa Bay, or the 21st vs Vancouver.”

That’s massive for the Oilers. Kane had five goals and eight assists in 14 games before going on the shelf. Ever since he landed in Edmonton, the veteran has been a consistent threat in front of goal. The injury was one of the scariest sights in years in the NHL. His wrist was accidentally cut by a skate in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, quickly rushing to the bench and down the tunnel in order to stop the bleeding ASAP.

Initially, Kane was expected to miss 3-4 months. If he does return later this month, he’ll be way ahead of schedule. The Oilers definitely need him back in the fold. They’re just 4-4-2 in their last 10 and have lost two straight. Edmonton is also barely hanging onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Sure, there is lots of time left in the campaign, but this team needs to find some consistency. Perhaps Evander Kane can provide a much-needed boost.