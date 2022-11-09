By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months of action after undergoing surgery on his arm following a bloody injury he sustained on Tuesday night. The Oilers’ forward sustained a graphic and bloody cut on his wrist during Tuesday’s clash vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and was immediately removed from the game and rushed to the hospital. The gruesome injury is expected to cost Kane 3-4 months of action, per the Oilers, who announced they had placed the 31-year-old on Long Term Injured Reserve.

#Oilers forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the @Condors. We wish Evander the best in his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/FrDZnplPvp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

Kane appeared to injure his arm early on in the second period after Lightning forward Pat Maroon inadvertently cut him with the blade of his skate. In a showcase on just how sharp hockey blades are, Kane immediately began profusely bleeding, and a pool of blood could immediately be seen underneath him. Kane looked terrified as he signaled to the bench that this was a severe and potentially dangerous cut to his wrist, and he was quickly ushered into the locker room, from where he was taken to a hospital for surgery.

The 3-4 month timetable means that Kane is looking at a mid-February or March return to action, barring any setbacks. That would put him in line to make his return ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, should the Oilers hold their own in his absence.

Kane took to social media to thank everyone for their well-wishes and reveal that he’s doing better after the major injury scare. Amid the terrifying incident, Kane’s ex-wife was seemingly celebrating his injury while promoting her OnlyFans account in a tasteless move.

Kane joined the Oilers last season after a controversial exit from the San Jose Sharks. He’s played in 57 games for Edmonton throughout his career, scoring 27 goals and adding 25 assists for a total of 52 points.