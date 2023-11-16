The Edmonton Oilers were down and out against the Seattle Kraken, but forward Evander Kane came to the rescue on Wednesday.

The Edmonton Oilers were down and out in the third period on Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken. They trailed Seattle 3-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the final stanza. Enter, Evander Kane. The 32-year-old Vancouver native scored three goals to help Edmonton win their third straight game.

Those three consecutive goals earned Kane a natural hat trick. His natural hat trick is rather notable in history, as well. He became the second player in Oilers history to complete a natural hat trick in overtime, according to Sportsnet Stats. Kelly Buchberger was the first to do it on January 31, 1999, against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kane and Buchberger's feat is rather rare in NHL history. In fact, Kane became the sixth player to ever complete a natural hat trick in overtime. It marks the seventh hat trick of the 32-year-old Vancouver native's career.

Oilers, Evander Kane defeat Kraken

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid opened the scoring in the second period. However, the Kraken soon took control. Jared McCann scored his seventh of the season to kick off a three-goal onslaught.

Evander Kane scored two of his goals in the third period to help force overtime. In the extra frame, Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman worked the puck around, opening space in the slot. Hyman found Kane in the low slot, who ripped home the game-winner.

This win is huge for the Oilers, who are now 2-0 under new head coach Kris Knoblauch. Edmonton fired Jay Woodcroft on Sunday after a disastrous 3-9-1 start to the season. Knoblauch earned his first win as Edmonton bench boss on Monday.

The Oilers seem to be on a roll and certainly hope to keep things going. Edmonton kicks off a four-game road trip on Saturday when they travel to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa Bay.