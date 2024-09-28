After the Edmonton Oilers dealt with the news of left wing Evander Kane's new timeline for recovery from surgery, they received good news regarding defenseman Darnell Nurse. Despite Edmonton's defenseman missing four consecutive exhibition games, head coach Kris Knoblach is confident Nurse will be ready for the team's regular-season opener against the Winnipeg Jets on October 9.
“We feel Darnell is going to be ready for regular season,” Knoblauch said Saturday morning. “We feel he's going to be ready to play one, if not two exhibition games.”
Nurse suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers last season. He played the remainder of the series before losing to the Panthers in seven games. As one of the five returning defensemen for the Oilers, Josh Brown, Ty Emberson, and Travis Dermott compete for the final spot ahead of the regular season.
“To say that we know how it's been shaping up has been difficult just because we've been missing a really big part of our defense,” Knoblauch said. “Darnell has been practicing and he feels good, but he still hasn't played in a game, so we don't know exactly.”
With one or two preseason appearances in the card for Nurse, Knoblauch and the Oilers will better understand where their defenseman's health stands before the 2024-25 campaign commences.
Evander Kane hit with tough injury return timeline following surgery
In the wake of Evander Kane's new timeline, Edmonton the Oilers re-signed Leon Draisaitl to an extension worth eight-year, $112 million extension and Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout contract, inviting him to training camp. The 34-year-old has recorded 228 goals and 259 assists in 745 NHL career games. Kane, who underwent surgery in late September, won't return until 2025, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
“Evander Kane had his surgery Friday in NYC. No exact timeline for recovery, but not expected to be available until January/February,” Friedman reported.
After missing most of the Stanley Cup Final due to multiple injuries, including hip adductors and abdominal issues, Kane elected to spend the summer rehabbing rather than undergoing surgery. However, that was no longer an option by September, and Kane went under the knife in late September, ahead of the upcoming season. Still, for the Oilers to have Darnell Nurse back into the fold, is an encouraging development.
The Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their latest outing on Sunday and are 1-3 through four preseason outings.
Josue Pavon is an Associate Editor and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat writer for ClutchPoints. Josue got his start as a credentialed media member writing about the Boston Celtics for WEEI.com. He grew into a local on-camera NBA reporter and podcast host for CLNS Media, where he is the co-host of the Cedric Maxwell podcast.