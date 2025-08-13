The Baltimore Orioles have undergone some big changes this season. Tony Mansolino took over as the manager after Brandon Hyde's exit. Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish have not pitched due to injury. After entering the season with high expectations, the Orioles are one of the league's most disappointing teams. However, starting pitcher Zach Eflin is optimistic about his future.

Eflin has been out with injury since July 28. Mansolino announced that Eflin and Felix Bautista are out for the season on Tuesday. The news is the latest in a long line of updates coming out of Baltimore. Eflin was the best of the Orioles' pitching staff this season, even if he only started 14 games this season. Amid a tough season, the pitcher stepped up on his new team.

Eflin spoke to Baltimore Sun reporter Jacob Meyer about his future. The starter is in the last year of a three-year deal he signed back in 2022. However, the future free agent is leaning towards staying with the Orioles if the opportunity presents itself.

“I love this clubhouse. I’ve told pretty much everybody we’ve had a conversation about that, I’ve told them I love this place, love to be here. We’re gonna get the operation done & see where it takes us,” Eflin said.

The Orioles have some big decisions to make with their free agents this winter. After Rodriguez and Bradish missed so many games, the team can't help but wonder how good they could be if completely healthy. Baltimore traded Ryan O'Hearn to the San Diego Padres among the trade deadline deals earlier this summer. Despite the loss, the Orioles' roster is still full of talent.

If Eflin returns to the team next season, Mansolino's rotation is a good one. Eflin would join Rodriguez and Bradish as Baltimore's top three starters. He is not a dominant starter anymore, but he doesn't need to be. However, he has shown the Orioles enough to warrant conversations around him re-signing with Baltimore. If nothing else, Eflin wants to stay and help the Orioles rebound.