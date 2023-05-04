Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights spoiled a four-goal performance from Leon Draisaitl en route to a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday night — and forward William Karlsson is confident they are the better team.

“If we have a chance to dictate, we’re going to take it,” Karlsson said after the game, according to ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark. “I think we did that. We had a great start, and it just continued on. I think overall, we played a pretty good game. I think we were dictating most of the game, and if you can keep it that way, that would be great. I would rather have that than let them dictate the game.”

Karlsson finished with an assist as the Golden Knights took advantage of the home ice at T-Mobile Arena and a raucous crowd on Wednesday.

Although Draisaitl himself didn’t care that his four-goal game came in a loss, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy was much more vocal and appreciative of his talents.

“Leon Draisaitl with his 11th goal of the playoffs,” Cassidy said, per Clark. “Does that sound funny to you? Eleven goals. We’re in the first game of the second round. It’s unbelievable.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, Cassidy echoed William Karlsson’s sentiments about the Golden Knights’ overall defense in Game 1.

“I thought we did have defensive success to be quite honest with you,” Cassidy explained. “I didn’t think it was a barrage. They had a real good push in the third where we got on our heels a little bit. We cannot do that against this team. We almost had to go back to playing like we were behind once it got to 5-4. We still made plays, so, that’s what it looked like for me tonight.”

The Oilers, like usual, will need more from players that aren’t Draisaitl and Connor McDavid if they hope to advance to their second straight Western Conference Final.

And based on their comments, the Golden Knights will want to just keep doing what they’re doing as they prepare for Game 2 against the Oilers on Saturday.