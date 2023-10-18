The Edmonton Oilers are kicking off their 2023-24 season with high hopes. The Oilers are coming off a solid year. They won 50 games last season and advanced to the second round of the NHL Playoffs. Edmonton has a handful of dynamic players, but one just made history in their game against the Nashville Predators. Leon Draisaitl has now scored 24 goals in 24 games against the Predators. This makes him the only active NHL player to average a goal per game vs a single opponent (min 20 GP), per Sportsnet Stats.

Leon Draisaitl helps Edmonton glide to the win

Draisaitl is one of the best centers in the NHL. Last season, he averaged career highs in several categories. He scored 128 points, had 28 power-play goals, and 30 power-play assists, per ESPN. His accomplishment against Nashville further speaks to his abilities.

He looks to help the Oilers make a deep regular season and playoff run. One teammate significantly increases his team's chance of success.

Connor McDavid completes Edmonton's one-two punch. McDavid has had a solid start to the season, but he is capable of much more. Like Draisaitl, McDavid saw career bests in points scored and PPGs last season. His plus-minus has not been the best this season, but it should improve with time.

The Oilers looked improved against the Predators. They beat Nashville 6-1 to get their first win of the season. In addition to his monumental feat, Leon Draisaitl scored 4 goals. If he goes on a hot streak, the Oilers could be the team to beat in the NHL Pacific Division.

Edmonton takes the rink again on Thursday, October 19th against the Philadelphia Flyers.