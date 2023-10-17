The Edmonton Oilers are on the road to take on the Nashville Predators Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out an Oilers-Predators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch this game.

The Oilers have not started the season the way they have hoped for. Their 0-2-0 start is thanks to the Vancouver Canucks. They were blown out in their opener 8-1, and they lost 4-3 at home a few nights later. Leon Draisaitl has two goals this season while Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have scored, as well. Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Evan Bouchard each have two assists this season, as well.

The Predators have played three games thus far, and they are 1-2-0. The lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on opening night, but they were able to shutout the Seattle Kraken before losing by one to the Boston Bruins. Colton Sissons leads the team with three goals on the season. Juuso Parssinen has two goals for the Predators. Filip Forsberg leads the team with three assists on the season. Juuse Saros has started in net all three games for the Predators. He has allowed just 2.05 goals per game this season, and he has a .920 save percentage.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in net for the Oilers. Juuse Saros is expected to be the starter for the Predators.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Predators Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+150)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Predators

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: SportsNet+, Bally Sports South

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers have struggled through the first two games, but that does not take away how good their offensive attack is. Draisaitl, McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins, and the rest of the team will eventually get hot. Edmonton scored the most goals last season, and I expect that to start showing soon. Some teams just start a little bit slower than others. No matte the case, the Oilers are a dangerous team, and they can score five or six goals on any given night if they get pucks on net. Edmonton will cover this spread if their offense can get going.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers have been giving up goals lately. Yes, the Predators have been very good in the defensive zone, and Saros is off to a great start. However, the Predators have a great chance to score some goals in this one, and grab their second win of the season. Sisson, and Parssinen have great chances to add to their point total on the seson in this one. If the Predators can have a strong attack, and make sure to lock in on the defensive side of the blue line, they will cover this spread.

Final Oilers-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Oiler are a good team, they are just off to a bad start. They have not been good in net, and they have been weak in the defensive zone. That could be chalked up to the Canucks just having their number, though. However, the Predators are playing pretty good hockey. They have not scored too many goals, but they play well defensively. With Nashville being the underdogs, I like them to cover the spread, and keep this game within a goal.

Final Oilers-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators +1.5 (-182), Over 6.5 (-128)