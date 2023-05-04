“Leon Draisaitl Completes Brutal NHL Phenomenon Not Seen Before In History After Loss To Golden Knights.”

A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Another day, another wasted monster individual effort in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Tuesday, Joe Pavelski became the oldest player ever to score four goals in a playoff game in the NHL, albeit in a 5-4 overtime loss at home to the Seattle Kraken. Well, that was also the case Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, who lost to the Vegas Golden Knights on the road despite Leon Draisaitl’s four-goal performance.

As such, Leon Draisaitl just completed a kind of back-to-back in the NHL that the league had never experienced before.

Leon Draisaitl put the Oilers on the board first in the series opener versus the Golden Knights with a goal just four minutes into the contest. The Golden Knights would respond with three consecutive goals before Leon Draisaitl came up with another goal just before the end of the first period.

After a scoreless second period for both teams, Leon Draisaitl started things off in the final frame with his third goal of the game to level the score at 3-3. Vegas would go ahead and score two straight goals before Draisaitl lit the lamp for the fourth and final time in the evening. Jack Eichel further ensured the win for the Golden Knights by scoring an empty-netter with under a minute remaining in regulation.

The brilliance of Leon Draisaitl in the playoffs so far can’t be understated. He’s simply putting the Oilers on his back, with already 11 goals to his name through seven games in the postseason — eight more than any other Oiler, including Connor McDavid, who only has three goals with nine assists thus far.