The Edmonton Oilers have had a slow start to the 2024-25 season. The Oilers lost their season-opening game to the Winnipeg Jets 6-0 and had some brutal luck early on. It seemed as if the Oilers were headed toward another loss on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. However, Leon Draisaitl came to the rescue when the Oilers needed him most.

Draisaitl scored two goals on Sunday night, including the overtime game-winner. He also provided an assist on another goal as the Oilers skated to a 3-2 win in Detroit. The Edmonton superstar did not take all of the credit, however. He spoke highly of defenseman Mattias Ekholm, especially for his role in the overtime-winning goal.

“Very rarely I've gotten a better (pass) or an easier tap-in than that one. That was all-world. He's just an amazing player,” Draisaitl told reporters after the game in a video shared by the Oilers on social media.

Leon Draisaitl gifts Oilers a win on his birthday

Leon Draisaitl turned 29 years old on Sunday. And he could not have asked for a better present than a three-point night. In the end, Edmonton received a gift as the Oilers skated away with both points in a hard-fought game with the Red Wings.

The Red Wings opened the scoring in the first period as J.T. Compher scored his third of the season. Detroit arguably played its best hockey all season in the first period and took a 1-0 lead into the locker room. Draisaitl scored his first on the night to tie the game in the second period, but Andrew Copp immediately restored the Red Wings' lead.

The Oilers gained more momentum in the second period but didn't break through until the third. Evan Bouchard took a pass from Draisaitl and ripped it past former Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot to tie the game. The two teams battled for the go-ahead goal in the third period. However, an extra period was needed on Sunday night.

Overtime was needed but it did not last long. Mattias Ekholm received a cross-ice feed in the offensive zone. Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider laid out to try and block the pass. But Ekholm found Draisaitl at the backdoor who tapped it passed Talbot to secure an Oilers victory just 18 seconds into the extra frame.

Edmonton certainly hopes this win can spark their season. They are 4-4-1 on the year and looking to close out October in style. They continue their three-game road trip on Monday when they travel to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.