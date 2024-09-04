The Edmonton Oilers are coming off of one of the best seasons in franchise history that ended with a resounding thud against the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 Stanley Cup Finals loss.

Manager Kris Knoblauch's team was led by the big two of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, a combination unlike most fans have ever seen. On Tuesday, Draisaitl landed a historic $112 million contract extension that has the NHL world talking. Draisaitl followed it up with a post on Instagram that will fire up Oilers fans. “Loyal to the OIL,” Draisaitl wrote with blue and orange hearts next to his message.

Draisaitl's message and contract extension came a Draisaitl truth bomb about Connor McDavid's future with Edmonton. The historical perspective regarding Draisaitl's contract was analyzed.

Now that the Oilers star has been signed, sealed and delivered, the time has come for the Oilers to prepare for another run at Lord Stanley's Cup.

Oilers schedule just weeks away

The Oilers' preseason opener is set for September 22 at home against the Winnipeg Jets. The game underscores the sense of urgency surrounding the Oilers as the new season draws near.

Edmonton has not won a Stanley Cup since their 1990 win over the Boston Bruins. The Oilers' fans are some of the most championship-starved and loyal in North America. Now, it's time for Draisaitl and McDavid to deliver yet again on their immense potential as superstars of the National Hockey League.

The Oilers find themselves in a unique situation entering the season as the top dog in the entire nation of Canada. They will play the same team, the Jets, in the regular season opener at 10 p.m. ET on October 9, giving McDavid, Draisaitl and Kris Knoblauch's team a chance to start the season on the right foot.

All signs point toward a rematch with the Florida Panthers on December 16 at 8:30 p.m., a game that NHL and Oilers fans alike almost certainly have circled on their calendars.

Draisaitl and McDavid alone give the Oilers enough firepower to stay at or near the top of the standings this season. Now, it's up to each player and Coach Kris Knoblauch to refine their games and improve their leadership skills in anticipation for what could be a grueling regular season with so many teams gunning for Canada's most successful 2023-2024 team this upcoming season.