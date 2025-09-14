The Shawn Gibbs era is fully in effect at North Carolina A&T, as they notched their first Division I win since 2023 over Hampton University in a 33-30 thriller. The Aggies and Pirates were largely evenly matched, and it ultimately took overtime to determine the winner.

A&T found themselves back in the game after an Andrew Brown 37-yard field goal capped off a six-play, 17-yard drive to tie the game at 20-20 at the end of regulation. North Carolina A&T then jumped out to a 27-20 lead after Noah Sanders' one-yard run capped off a three-play, 25-yard drive to start the overtime period. Hampton answered back with an Isaiah Freeman 25-yard pass to Khaioz Watford that tied the game at 27-27.

Hampton then looked to seal the win after Brett Starling kicked a 42-yard field goal, which put them up 30-27. But North Carolina A&T called game once they got the ball back. Wesley Graves's five-yard run iced the game and secured the 33-30 victory.

The win meant a lot to North Carolina A&T, as evident by the emotions from Shawn Gibbs and the Aggie players on the sidelines following their victory. The triumph over Hampton much more than a notch in the win column. It was a return to a tradition of success, even if just for one evening.

This win is North Carolina A&T's first in the CAA, as well as their first FCS victory since beating Norfolk State on September 30, 2023. In that game, the Vincent Brown-led Aggies beat the Dawson Odoms-led Spartans 28-26.

North Carolina A&T is set to play against rival North Carolina Central on September 20 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Flo Sports.