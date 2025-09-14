The Minnesota Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy era started with a bang as the second-year quarterback led the team to a wild comeback win over the Chicago Bears in the season opener. Minnesota hopes to carry that momentum into Week 2’s matchup against the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons. However, the Vikings could once again be without veteran safety Harrison Smith.

While Smith returned to a limited practice, he’s still recovering from an illness that sidelined him for nearly a month. The 14th-year veteran is working his way back into game shape. But the Vikings may decide to wait another week before playing him, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Smith was ruled out for Week 1’s game against the Bears. The 36-year-old defender was too sick to travel with the team to Chicago. The unspecified illness has kept him out of action since August 11. Now he’s in the process of rebuilding his stamina and conditioning.

Vikings await Harrison Smith’s return

Smith said he expects to play before Week 4 when discussing a target date for his return. The six-time Pro Bowler has remained around the Vikings facility during his illness. But he’s been unable to fully participate.

Still, he anticipates getting up to speed quickly. And the Vikings appear to have confidence in the All-Pro defensive back. Minnesota chose not to place Smith on injured reserve, which would have sidelined him for the first four weeks of the season.

The Vikings are dealing with a number of injuries as they prepare to play the Falcons. The team announced that two key starters will miss Week 2. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been ruled out with a concussion. And offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss the Atlanta game with a knee injury.

Darrisaw appeared to be on track to take the field against the Falcons as he began the week practicing in full. But he was downgraded on Thursday’s injury report before being ruled out by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is also out for Week 2 with a concussion.

After a rocky start in Week 1, magnified by some rookie mistakes, McCarthy made adjustments and everything came together for the Vikings. The defense held and the offense came storming back with 21 fourth-quarter points. Minnesota looks to improve to 2-0 in its home opener Sunday night.