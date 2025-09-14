Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love summed up his feelings in the aftermath of Saturday’s 41-40 loss to Texas A&M in one simple statement: “I want to get back to work right now.”

That mentality will resonate with Fighting Irish fans who watched their team fall to 0-2 after back-to-back heartbreaking defeats. Against the Aggies, Notre Dame had multiple chances to close out the game, including Love’s 12-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left. But a mishandled snap on the ensuing extra point left the Irish with a six-point lead instead of seven, a margin that proved costly when Texas A&M marched the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown with just 13 seconds left.

Love was a bright spot in the loss, finishing with 94 yards on 23 carries while also adding 53 yards on four receptions. He was at the center of Notre Dame’s late push, converting a critical fourth down with a direct snap before breaking loose for the score that nearly sealed the win. His willingness to immediately turn the page, though, shows why the Irish view him as one of the program’s leaders.

Notre Dame can't hang on, loses to Texas A&M in a shootout

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman echoed the same mindset after the loss, stressing improvement over frustration. “You’ve got to go to work and practice and get better,” Freeman said. “We’re 0-2. So what do you control? You control getting better and getting ready for the next one.”

The loss came in gut-wrenching fashion. Quarterback C.J. Carr threw for 293 yards and a touchdown, while fellow running back Jadarian Price added 68 yards and two scores, giving the Irish balance on offense. But the defense couldn’t contain Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed, who posted a career-high 360 passing yards, including the decisive fourth-down touchdown pass to tight end Nate Boerkircher.

The defeat marks the second straight close loss for Notre Dame, which fell 27-24 at Miami in Week 1. While both setbacks came against ranked opponents, they’ve left the Irish with no room for error in their playoff push. To stay in contention, Notre Dame may need to win out, something Freeman and his players know will take a sharpened focus.

For now, though, it’s Love’s postgame words that embody what Irish fans want to hear: accountability, resilience, and urgency. In a season that’s already on the brink, that attitude may be exactly what Notre Dame needs to claw its way back into the playoff conversation.