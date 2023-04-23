The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a 2-1 hole as they prepare to play Game 4 of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers are preparing to play a second consecutive game without winger Mattias Janmark as a result of an undisclosed injury.

While the team has not said why Janmark did not play in Game 3 and will not be in the lineup for Game 4, he did take a hard shot off the inside of of his foot earlier in the series. As a result of the injury to the forward, the Oilers are bringing up forward Dylan Holloway and goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from their AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

If Holloway finds himself in the Game 4 lineup, it will mark the first time he has had a chance to play in a postseason game for the Oilers.

Janmark is not one of Edmonton’s star players, but he plays a key bottom-6 role and can get the job done defensively. Mattias Janmark averages 1:57 shorthanded ice time per game, and that’s the top figure among Edmonton forwards.

He often teams with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in that area, and that has been a solid development for the team. Janmark also scored 3 shorthanded goals and an assist while playing in man-down situations.

The Oilers are trailing in the series after dropping overtime decisions in Games 1 and 3. While their defense has improved throughout the season, Edmonton is the highest scoring team in the league and the Oilers are clearly depending on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to light up the scoreboard against the opportunistic Kings.