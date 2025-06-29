The Edmonton Oilers just can't seem to finish the job in the Stanley Cup Finals. Edmonton is coming off its second consecutive season of being eliminated by Florida in the Stanley Cup Finals. That makes the 2025 NHL offseason even more important for the Oilers. Unfortunately, the team may need to say goodbye to a few important contributors from the 2024-25 season.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun explained on Sunday that the Corey Perry might not return to the Oilers.

“Corey Perry still hopes to re-sign in Edmonton but the pathway to common ground on a deal has been difficult with Oilers’ cap situation,” LeBrun wrote. “Very possible Perry ends up on the free-agent market Tuesday. But door remains open with Edmonton.”

Perry was an important contributor for Edmonton during their latest run to the Stanley Cup Final. He scored 19 goals, including four game-winning goals, during the regular season. Perry produced well for only getting 11:56 on ice per game.

The Oilers only have about $12.35 million in cap space heading into the 2025 NHL offseason. That is the figure after Trent Frederic's recent extension.

Edmonton currently has 20 players under contract heading into free agency. That does not give the Oilers a large budget for the offseason.

Article Continues Below

The Oilers were reportedly working on new contracts for Perry and Connor Brown as recently as last week. At the time, Perry sounded thrilled about the possibility of staying in Edmonton.

“I just want to win. Hopefully it’s here, and hopefully we can figure something out and get something done,” Perry said. “This is a good team and there are some good things ahead.”

Now it appears that both Perry and Brown will test free agency.

“Looks like Connor Brown will go UFA. Team likes the player and vice versa. But Brown will have to test the market to get his value,” Mark Spector of Sportsnet wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Oilers certainly have their work cut out for them this offseason.

NHL free agency begins on Tuesday, July 1st. Fans can expect a flurry of moves throughout the next week.