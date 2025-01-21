The Edmonton Oilers will be without Connor McDavid for the next three games. McDavid received a three-game suspension from the NHL after a hit to the head on Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. The Oilers star is not appealing the suspension. And the finality of his suspension has led to a statement from his team.

The Oilers have released a statement about the suspension. Edmonton certainly disagreed with the suspension, as their statement makes clear. However, they have their captain's back and are looking forward to his return to the ice next week.

“The Oilers organization is disappointed and we share in our fans' frustration over the three-game suspension of our captain Connor McDavid. We support him through this process and the organization and our fans look forward to having him back in the lineup vs. Seattle next week,” the statement read, via the Oilers' official website.

The incident came at the end of a game between Edmonton and the Canucks on January 18. McDavid checked Garland after Garland grabbed him following the final horn. Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers also delivered a dangerous hit to Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard. Myers received a three-game suspension of his own along with McDavid.

The suspension has sparked far-reaching reactions across the league. Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin provided his thoughts on the matter, for instance. Another name speaking out is Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl. “I certainly think three games is a little too much — for either side. I guess we don’t overly care about having our best players in the league in the game,” he said Tuesday, via The Athletic.

The Oilers begin their three-game stint without McDavid on Tuesday against Ovechkin's Capitals. Following that, Edmonton has a rematch with the Canucks and a clash with the Buffalo Sabres. McDavid is eligible to return on January 27th against the Seattle Kraken.