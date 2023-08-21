Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner had a promising rookie season in 2022-2023, and he is hoping to build on his impressive rookie campaign that put him in the All-Star Game and resulted in a second-place finish in voting for the Calder Trophy.

“I know for my rookie year it seems everything went pretty good and pretty smoothly, but I learned a lot of lessons,” Stuart Skinner said, via Aaron Vickers of NHL.com. “I've got much, much better to bring next year, and hopefully I'm going to do that my whole career. I know it was a good year, but I know I've got to be better.”

The fact that Skinner wants to take the next steps and become even better is encouraging for Oilers fans. For years, the goaltending of the Oilers was a problem, and now they have a young promising goalie. Skinner said that the players welcomed him and helped him have a strong rookie season.

“I know for my first season, it honestly felt like I was going into something. I was already ready for,” Skinner said, via Vickers. “It felt pretty good just going in there right away, and the guys made me feel at home and made me feel like a big part of the family right away.”

The Oilers have the top talent like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to compete for a Stanley Cup. Skiner having a strong season in 2023-2024, building off of his rookie year, could give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl their best chance to win a Stanley Cup.