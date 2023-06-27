Connor McDavid has won nearly everything there is to win as a player in the NHL. He added another batch of hardware to his still-growing trophy collection on Monday, including a Hart Trophy — the third of his career. Almost everyone saw McDavid's Hart Trophy win from a mile away, but apparently, he still did not get enough votes to be a unanimous MVP winner this year.

One voter did not have Connor McDavid as a top pick to win the Hart Trophy. While it's not known at the moment who that voter was, it can be deduced that it's the same one who voted McDavid fifth in the MVP race. If that sounds unbelievable, it is because it is.

Instead, the unknown voter gave the first-place vote to Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who had an incredible 2022-23 NHL season himself, but 195 other voters did not think he was on the same level as Connor McDavid.

“THE GUY WHO VOTED PASTA 1st HAD HIM 5TH!?!?!? REVOKE CREDENTIALS IMMEDIATELY,” Twitter user @brandini37 growled.

“Whoever had mcdavid at 5th shouldn’t be voting on the hart,” wrote @Bi_kaboo.

“There’s always that one guy 🤦🏻‍♂️,” said @AlQuevillon.

Connor McDavid shouldn't be bothered by that one vote that did not go his way. His focus has always been on bringing the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton, which he and the Oilers will try to make happen in the next season.

McDavid recorded 153 points in the 2022-23 NHL season on the strength of 64 goals and 89 assists through 82 games played.