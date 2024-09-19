The Edmonton Oilers are the defending Western Conference champions. Edmonton made its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in nearly 20 years this past season. And the Oilers made an incredible comeback, as well. However, they unfortunately fell short of their ultimate goal. The Oilers lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are now preparing for the 2024-25 campaign. Training camp is underway across the league as the anticipation begins to reach a crescendo. Like many teams, there are roster spots up for grabs in Edmonton. And there are no shortage of capable players who could step up, as well.

Edmonton is looking to make another deep playoff run in 2024-25. However, training camp is also a time to look toward the future. With this in mind, here are two of the top Oilers prospects worth watching during training camp over the next few weeks.

Matt Savoie was a shocking trade pickup

The Oilers swung a shocking trade for Matt Savoie early in the offseason. Edmonton acquired the former top-10 pick from the Buffalo Sabres in a deal involving Ryan McLeod. It was a surprising deal for both sides, but it could also work out for both teams in the end.

As it pertains to Edmonton, Savoie has a lot of potential. The Alberta native has emerged as a legitimate star in the WHL over the last few seasons. And in 2024, he won the WHL Championship with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He was vital in that effort, scoring 10 goals and 24 points in 19 postseason games.

Savoie has played just one NHL game to this point. However, there is room for him to make Edmonton's roster sooner rather than later. There is an outside chance he will make it this season out of training camp. But it's more likely that he heads to the AHL with Bakersfield before receiving a full-time NHL role.

Savoie is certainly a name to watch even if he does not make the Oilers roster this year. He has the potential to be a fixture in the team's top-six down the line. And he could be one of the next group of Edmonton stars leading the team to a deep playoff run.

Beau Akey is looking to bounce back

Beau Akey entered the 2023 NHL Draft with an outside chance at going in the first round. However, that did not happen for him. The Waterloo, Ontario native waited until the second round to hear his name called by the Oilers last summer.

He hoped to prove Edmonton correct in their decision to take him 53rd overall. Unfortunately, he wouldn't get the chance. Akey missed all but 14 games last season due to a shoulder injury. He scored four goals and nine points before being shutdown for the season.

Akey won't make Edmonton's roster, barring a miracle. However, he is worth watching regardless. He was one of the better offensive defensemen in his draft class. And he has the potential to be a top-four defender with the ability to quarterback a power-play unit.

If Akey puts in a good training camp performance, that will certainly set his confidence back on track. A confident and healthy Akey could make a real impact wherever he plays in 2024-25. Oilers fans will certainly want to keep an eye on the Barrie Colts star as he navigates training camp this fall.