The Oklahoma football team picked up a huge commitment in their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday as five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is coming to play for the Sooners. Fasusi is not only one of the best OTs in the 2025 class, but he is one of the top players in general. He chose Oklahoma over Texas and Texas A&M. Landing a commit out of the Longhorns’ backyard always feels good for the Sooners.

“BREAKING: Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 300 OT from Lewisville, TX chose the Sooners over Texas & Texas A&M.”

Michael Fasusi had a simple message for Oklahoma football fans to go along with his commitment.

“Y’all saw it coming, let’s work,” Fasusi said.

Fasusi is the #12 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #3 offensive tackle and the #5 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas.

Oklahoma and Texas are big rivals on the field, but the rivalry dips into recruiting as well. Both the Sooners and the Longhorns wanted to land a commitment from Fusasi, and he went with Oklahoma despite his home state being Texas.

Michael Fusasi scouting report

Michael Fusasi is a five-star recruit for a reason. He is an absolute beast, and he should go on to have a terrific career with the Oklahoma football team. Here is what Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports said about him in his scouting report.

“Gifted O-lineman with true book-end tackle potential,” Brooks wrote. “Possesses excellent physical tools and promising athletic context in track and field and combine testing categories. Legitimately 6-foot-5 with long arms and a big reach. Wears mass well and owns space to add more bulk. Multi-sport athlete with 50+ shot put and 150+ discus prowess. Grew up playing soccer and is young for the 2025 cycle. Similarly explosive metrics in vertical and broad jump relative to OT projection. Shows foot quickness and agility to live on an island in pass protection. Nimbleness translates to movement ability in the run game. Flashes some punch power that should become more consistent with continued development. Improved phone-booth strength from sophomore to junior year. Length and athleticism help in recovery vs. twitchy edge speed, but will need to continue technical development to match P4-caliber foes at point of attack. Somewhat high-cut build and plays upright at times. Getting more comfortable as a convicted block-finishing presence, but can still unleash more mean streak. Entering senior year, looks like one of the nation's top 2025 offensive tackle prospects. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with physical and athletic specs that suggest early-round NFL Draft upside.”

You know a high school football player is good when people are already talking about the NFL Draft. He still has a few years before he needs to start thinking about that, but it just goes to show how good of a football player Fusasi is.

This is a huge get for Oklahoma football, and their 2025 recruiting class is in really good shape right now as it is ranked #8 in the country. That’s huge for the Sooners as they get ready to start their first season in the SEC. They have to recruit with the best, and they are.