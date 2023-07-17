Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables has taken another shot at a coach and their program, this time taking aim at Deion Sanders and Colorado football. Venables, who took a subtle shot at Miami and Mario Cristobal while recapping the Sooners' disappointing 2022 season, criticized Sanders and the Buffaloes' massive turnover through the transfer portal, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter.

Brent Venables went right at Coach Prime when it came to setting his roster as a new head coach 😬 (via @KREFsports) pic.twitter.com/t1dr7yypQz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 17, 2023

“I was unlike Deion. I gave guys 12 months grace to figure it out.”

Venables, who was named Oklahoma football head coach back in December of 2021, is contrasting his own approach to roster building with that of Sanders'.

Coach Prime, who told the remaining players from Colorado football's 1-11 2022 season to enter the transfer portal because he was bringing his own “Louis luggage”, clearly felt the roster needed some dramatic changes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado football reeled in one 5-star and five 4-stars through the portal in 2023, earning the no.2 ranking in 247 Sports' team transfer portal rankings. Interestingly enough, it was Venables and Oklahoma who also ranked favorably for their portal work in both 2022 and 2023.

Venables likely doesn't like the way Sanders ushered Colorado football's incumbent players to the door. He probably disagrees with the kind of culture that sets.

But he also can't deny that the transfer portal has brought Oklahoma great riches, just as it has done for Sanders and Colorado.

Venables will be judged by how effectively- and quickly- he gets Oklahoma football back to the winning ways they grew accustomed to under Lincoln Riley and Bob Stoops.

Perhaps he should worry more about that and less about what Sanders is doing.