The Colorado football program is expected to be one of the most heavily watched in 2023. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is a big reason why.

Sanders, the NFL Hall-of-Famer, underwent emergency surgery recently. His girlfriend shared an important update. Even in recovery, Sanders is staying true to his usual opinionated and fiercely protective persona.

According to analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Pac-12 coaches are ‘excited' to take on the Buffaloes and Coach Sanders this coming season. One anonymous league coach shared an opinion on Sanders that the Colorado football head man took exception to, according to Athlon Sports.

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime,” the anonymous coach said. “Either he's gonna be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster doesn't seem possible. The alternative is that they're gonna be bad, and they'll end up firing him in a big circus.”

With so much hype around Sanders, fact can be hard to separate from fiction, the coach said.

“It's all hard to tell. It's hard to separate the hype from reality. They're in on the portal, but they're also preaching this old-school, ‘work hard to earn everything' mentality to their roster.”

Sanders responded in a fired-up Instagram post defending his program.

“This is the Dumbest thing I've almost ever seen and the Only reason I said almost is because I'm giving y'all time to top this stupidity,” Sanders wrote.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“‘We Coming' and u know it. Love ‘Him' !!!!”

Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado football previously. He has a $15 million buyout if he leaves the program after one year.

With one of the toughest schedules in the nation, the over/under for Colorado wins in Vegas has been set at a paltry 3.5.

“I don't think like that. I want it all. I don't want to sip. I don't want one spoon,” Sanders said in response to coaches' criticism and fans' expectations.

“Give me it all. I want it now, and I want it all,” Sanders said in an interview on The Joel Klatt Show. “We're assembling the type of young men and the staff to have it.”

Sanders believes his team has similarities to the College Football Playoffs teams of last season. The Buffaloes boast 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and Jackson State transfer Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son.

“What is the commonality that all the teams that went to the playoffs had last year? They had talent, and they had a quarterback. We got that. They all played great on the line of scrimmage. They had athletes that were relentless. That's what we brought into the house. We opened the doors of the church.”