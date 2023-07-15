Both Oklahoma and Miami's football programs underachieved in their respective first seasons with new head coaches. But Sooners head coach Brent Venables doesn't view the two seasons the same. He made that much clear while explaining Oklahoma football's subpar 2022 season, which included a clear shot at the Miami Hurricanes, per Canes Insider on Twitter.

University of Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables takes a shot at UM & Mario Cristobal. pic.twitter.com/0YuWgytS3m — Canes Insider (@canesinsider1) July 13, 2023

“6-7, none of it’s any good,” Venables said. “But had we gotten blown out by Middle Tennessee, had we gotten beat by Florida State 45-3, the conversation’s probably a little different.”

Who got “blown out” by Middle Tennessee and Florida State in 2022, you ask? Miami football, of course.

Venables' Sooners squad finished with just one more win than Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes, but the former coach believes it's how his team didn't lose that tells the full story.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, Venables is conveniently leaving out the fact that Oklahoma football had its doors blown off of it by its bitter rival, the Texas Longhorns, 49-0 in October of 2022.

But the Sooners did have a much tougher schedule than Miami football, as the former had to play the likes of fellow Big 12 schools, Texas, TCU, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

Plus, the Sooners met that same Florida State team that bludgeoned Miami, narrowly losing 35-32 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl this past December.

It's not exactly clear why, but Venables clearly wanted people to know that his Oklahoma football squad is not the same as the Miami Hurricanes.

Both programs will get a chance to prove that last season was a fluke in 2023.