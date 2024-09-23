Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables shared a dispiriting injury update on one of their key defensive players. Senior cornerback Kendel Dolby, who was carted off in the team's Week 4 loss to Tennessee, has suffered a dislocated ankle. The injury will reportedly require surgery, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports.

“Lost some guys early in the game… Kendel Dolby will, again, I think it’s an ankle [dislocation],” Venables said. “So, he’ll have surgery pretty quickly.”

It is Dolby's second injury of the 2024-25 campaign. He suffered a concussion in Week 2 against Houston which caused him to miss the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Tulane. Dolby recorded three tackles (one solo) before exiting in the first half against Tennessee.

What's next for Brent Venables and Oklahoma football?

Oklahoma (3-1) has another tough SEC matchup slated for Week 5 against Auburn. It appears that Venables remains confident, and marvels at the resilience of the Sooners, and how they tried to respond to Tennessee's 19-3 punch in the first half. After benching quarterback Jackson Arnold for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. in the second quarter, there will now be questions about who is better suited as the team's starter.

Venables addressed some of the offensive miscues from the Week 4 loss. One in particular was running back Jovantae Barnes' safety.

“We come right back and have a lateral behind the line on an RPO that the read is run it all day,” Venables said, per . “We don't have any backward RPOs.”

“That's 12 points in a game like that,” Venables said. “Every point matters. Just didn't feel good. There was not enough other evidence that we'll be just fine.”

The Sooners have a great chance to bounce back against Auburn in Week 5. The Tigers are coming off a 24-14 defeat against Arkansas, where their offense scored zero first-half touchdowns and allowed 334 total yards.