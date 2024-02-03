Oklahoma football is adding to their recruiting class for 2024.

Oklahoma football is adding a key player to their 2024 recruiting class. The Sooners are adding in-state prospect Evan McClure, per Sports Illustrated. McClure is an offensive lineman and three-time state champion in Oklahoma high school football.

“It was a slow process,” McClure said, per SI. “I was looking to get some more offers maybe and figure out kind of where I was going. And then OU kind of hopped in with the PWO and I started liking it a lot. I went down there and visited last Friday. Just, Coach B is someone I’d really like to play for, and that’s why I chose there.”

McClure is from Bixby, Oklahoma, and was on a high school team that won three state championships. He will be arriving on campus over the summer for Oklahoma football. The young lineman is expected to be a walk-on for the program and add depth to the offensive line. He is listed as 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

McClure also had offers from Akron and Air Force, per SI. He joins a crowded offensive line group in the 2024 recruiting cycle for Oklahoma football. The Sooners have five linemen at this time.

Oklahoma football is joining the SEC conference in 2024 after several years as a member of the Big 12. Texas is joining Oklahoma in leaving the conference for the SEC. Oklahoma starts their football season against Temple in Norman on August 31. The Sooners also play Houston and Tulane in the non conference schedule. They open their SEC schedule against Tennessee on September 21.