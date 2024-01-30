Oklahoma football adds experience to its offensive line.

Washington football's loss is Oklahoma football's gain, as offensive line Geirean Hatchett has decided to take his talents to Norman after entering the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reports.

“Out of high school Oklahoma was one of my top schools, so I already felt really comfortable down there,” Hatchett told Hayes about his decision to transfer to Oklahoma football.

“The biggest thing for me was getting to play for a coach like coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach. He’s been able to develop guys so well since he’s been at OU. So I’m really looking forward to getting to play for him,” Hatchett added.

The arrival of Hatchett at Oklahoma is a welcome addition to the Sooners, who lost Cayden Green, Caleb Shaffer, McKade Mettauer, Savion Byrd, and Nate Anderson. Hatchett is also not the only transfer that boosts Oklahoma football's offensive line, with Michael Tarquin (USC) Febechi Nwaiwu (North Texas), and Spencer Brown (Michigan State) joining the Sooners. As for the offensive line recruits, the Sooners are welcoming Eugene Brooks, Isaiah Autry, Josh Aisosa, and Eddy Pierre-Louis

Before he committed to play for the Huskies, Hatchett got offers from Oklahoma football, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats, and the Arizona State Sun Devils among others.

The Sooners will be playing their first season as a member of the SEC in 2024 and will begin their campaign with a date with the Temple Owls on Aug. 30 at home.