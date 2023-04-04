A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard John-Michael Wright is staying in Stillwater for one more year. The Oklahoma State basketball star has told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he will be returning to the school for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

John-Michael Wright was a key piece of Oklahoma State basketball this past season, as he played and started in 36 games while averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. However, he shot just 36.1 percent from the field and just 34.0 percent from behind the arc — worst and second-worst, respectively, so far in his college career. The dip in his offensive efficiency was understandable, though, as he transferred from the High Point Panthers in the Big South Conference to the dog-eat-dog world of Big 12 basketball. In three seasons with the Panthers, Wright averaged 17.4 points on 40.6 percent shooting from the field.

After a season of gaining experience in the Big 12 and in the atmosphere in Stillwater, the hope is that John-Michael Wright will be able to improve his numbers in the next season.

Oklahoma State basketball is coming off another disappointing campaign in which the Cowboys missed the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season. That being said, they went from 15-15 in the 2021-22 season to 20-16 overall in 2022-23. They got big wins against the likes of the TCU Horned Frogs, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Iowa State Hawkeyes, but got hurt by five consecutive losses toward the end of Big 12 play.

The Cowboys got invited to the NIT but fell prey to the North Texas Mean Green in the quarterfinals.