The Oklahoma State football program held its collective breath after learning RB Ollie Gordon II was arrested for a DUI on June 30th. News of his arrest sent social media abuzz with Gordon II's fans leaving all sorts of reactions. Many feared that the talented young running back would face a suspension in 2024, which would be a major blow to the program. However, it seems that Gordon II won't face a suspension after all.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy spoke with ESPN today about Ollie Gordon II. Gundy said that he will not issue a suspension for Gordon II.

“He's going to play,” Gundy said, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. “I'm going to do what we think is best for Oklahoma State football. And I think it's best for Ollie to play. If there's any punishment, it's making him carry the ball 50 times in the first game.”

Gordon II issued a formal apology on Monday. He said today that he could not elaborate on specifics because of legal reasons.

Gundy said that Gordon II is on a “shorter leash” moving forward and that answering questions about the incident is part of the learning process. So is taking accountability.

“Your punishment is going to be facing the facts,” Gundy said he told Gordon II. “That's why we brought him here today.”

“I said, ‘You're not going into hiding. You're going to face the music, you're going to have to stand up and talk to people and answer questions. And, hopefully, more than football, you can learn from the situation you've been in,'” Gundy added. “Because if not, then we have a real issue.”

Gordon II reportedly has a meeting scheduled with Gundy when they return to Stillwater, Oklahoma after returning from Big 12 media day.

“Whatever he decides,” Gordon II said in reference to punishment, “I back it a hundred percent.”

Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II breaks silence on DUI arrest with apology

Ollie Gordon II had an incredible breakout year in 2023, rushing for 2,032 yards and 22 touchdowns. However, this DUI arrest is a tough start to the summer.

Gordon II released a statement on social media on Monday, issuing an apology on his recent arrest.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th,” Gordon said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.”

Gordon II was pulled over for driving 82 MPH in a 65-MPH zone, according to a synopsis of the arrest. He also had two open half-full bottles of vodka and tequila in the vehicle.

“Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program,” he continued. “I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those I have disappointed. Thank you.”

Oklahoma State itself has not issued a statement on the matter, and Gundy's words today are the best we have to go off when considering any consequences Gordon II may face.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt as a result of Gordon II's mistake.