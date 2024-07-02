Oklahoma State football star running back Ollie Gordon II was reportedly arrested in Oklahoma on Sunday morning over suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

“Oklahoma State star RB Ollie Gordon arrested for suspicion of DUI Sunday in Cleveland County, south of OKC. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Gordon was driving 82 in a 65 MPH zone. According to a probable cause affidavit, the trooper who pulled Gordon over spotted a half-full bottle of vodka & half-full bottle of tequila. An OSU spokesman had no comment other than the school ‘was aware of it.'”

According to the official synopsis of the arrest, Gordon, who is coming off his sophomore season with Oklahoma State football, was observed to have twice swerved into a different lane on a single lane of traffic while driving a black Cadillac around 2:30 am. Gordon's vehicle also allegedly reached 82 MPH, way over the speed limit of only 65 MPH in the area.

After Gordon got pulled over, the trooper reported that Gordon smelled of “alcoholic beverage.” Gordon also refused the trooper's request for a field sobriety test and denied that he consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. Gordon later opened up that he did have “one alcoholic beverage.”

Gordon is now out of jail after being released, but his troubles won't end there, as he will have to deal with the legal consequences of his actions.

Gordon was among the best running backs in the nation in the 2023 college football season. He rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns — both No. 1 nationally — on 285 carries across 14 games for the Cowboys. Despite Gordon's prowess on the ground, Oklahoma State ranked just 67th overall with 155.8 rushing yards per outing.

Social media abuzz after arrest of Oklahoma State football star

Gordon's arrest has fans online leaving all sorts of reactions. Some are worried about his future while others feel confident that he will just be fine, and the incident was just another lesson he had to learn from.

“If this is strictly because he had open containers, nothing should happen. WHO hasn’t transported “open” containers of alcohol before? But community service and lots of summer afternoons with Coach Glass should be enough,” posted @CobleTyler on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“Suspend him the whole season!@Big12Conference @brettyormark,” a seemingly enraged @SuckMyDak4 said.

“Should be suspended a minimum of 2 games,” shared @DB501BOY.

From @FrankHaithBurne: “buddy ain’t missing a snap. there is no team without him.”

“Oh no…hopefully not another Justin Blackmon case 😬These kids need to be mindful of their promising future and be more careful with their present actions 😔,” opined@itsjustmehere63.

“I hate the pokes. But leave the kid alone. He and his family will deal with this. Young people make mistakes. I did and most of you did. Let him take his punishment and move on,” commented @Itstimenow3.

“Ollie Gordon I cannot believe it man… your career just got sent to the dumpster if it ends up true what you did 💔💔,” a worried @hammytakes said.

From @SnapAgainThanos: “The outcome of your life is determined primarily by the choices you make. Ollie Gordon II made a terrible decision. I’m just glad no one was hurt. Hopefully he learns from this mistake and never makes it again. That’s more important than football.”