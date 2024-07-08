Oklahoma State football running back Ollie Gordon enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, totaling 2,032 yards from scrimmage with 22 touchdowns. However, the Cowboys star's summer has gotten off to a rocky start, as he was arrested for driving under the influence on June 30th.

Gordon released a statement regarding the matter on Monday, via X.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th,” Gordon said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.”

Gordon was pulled over with half-full bottles of vodka and tequila, and had been driving 82 MPH in a 65-MPH zone, via the official synopsis of the arrest. The 20-year-old was driving on a Cleveland County highway, which is south of Oklahoma City. He also swerved in and out of his lane twice, according to the trooper who arrested him.

“Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program,” he continued. “I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those I have disappointed. Thank you.”

The university still hasn't released an official statement at this time.

Now that the apology is out of the way, what's next for the promising talent?

Gordon will attend Big 12 Media Day as he rehabilitates his image with Oklahoma State football