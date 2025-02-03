Kentucky women’s basketball guard Georgia Amoore put on a show Sunday, scoring a career-high 41 points as the No. 12 Wildcats handed No. 13 Oklahoma a 95-86 loss. After the game, Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk didn’t mince words about what made the difference.

“Georgia Amoore happened,” Baranczyk said, as reported by Ryan Aber of The Oklahoman. “I think she just single-handedly picked us apart.”

Amoore was unstoppable from the start, hitting seven 3-pointers and shooting 15-of-22 from the field while adding eight assists (h/t The Associated Press). She set the tone with 10 first-quarter points as Kentucky raced out to a 30-19 lead, and the Wildcats never looked back.

Oklahoma made a push in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to one after a 10-2 run sparked by back-to-back baskets from Skylar Vann. But Kentucky responded immediately, with Amelia Hassett drilling a 3-pointer, Clara Strack scoring eight straight points, and Amoore capping a decisive 16-0 run with another deep three.

Amoore said she took advantage of the way Oklahoma’s defense played her, noting that Zya Vann was guarding her aggressively while other defenders sagged off.

“So I knew I could take it downhill,” Amoore said.

Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks has given Amoore more freedom than other players he's coached, trusting her ability to read the game.

“She wants to be a coach,” Brooks said. “We're coaching her differently. We watch film differently.”

Oklahoma had its own standout performances, with sophomore Sahara Williams scoring a career-high 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Raegan Beers added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Zya Vann chipped in 15 points off the bench, and Skylar Vann finished with 11.

Strack contributed 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, and Dazia Lawrence added 14 points as the Wildcats hit 14 3-pointers in the win.

Oklahoma will try to bounce back Thursday at Mississippi, while Kentucky is off until Feb. 10 when it visits Ole Miss.