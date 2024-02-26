The Old Dominion basketball team is just 7-22 this season with a 3-13 record in Sun Belt Conference play. On Monday, head coach Jeff Jones, who spent 32 years as a head coach in multiple programs, announced his decision to retire, per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
‘ODU coach Jeff Jones told @TheFieldOf68 he is retiring. Says he is feeling much better, and some of that is the decreased stress in his life since stepping away due to health issues. “It's time. I'm very much at peace with the decision.”‘
Jones suffered a heart attack in December and has been on medical leave ever since with Kieran Donohue being the interim head coach. On Saturday before the win against Coastal Carolina, Jones came to Chartway Arena to present framed jerseys to some of the Old Dominion basketball seniors.
Jones spent the past 11 seasons at Old Dominion, compiling a 203-131 record with a 26-9 record and a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2018-2019. He also brought the Monarchs to a CBI and NIT semifinal. Prior to Old Dominion, he spent 13 years at American, going 211–182 with two trips to the Big Dance.
His first head coaching stop was at Virginia, his alma mater, where he spent eight seasons. He took the Cavaliers to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight and even won the NIT in the 1991-1992 season. He also took them to the Sweet 16 in 1992-1993.
The Old Dominion basketball team has two regular season games remaining, with both of them coming on the road. Now, they will search for a new head coach after Jeff Jones retires from the sport.
He finishes his career with a 562–427 record.