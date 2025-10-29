The on-camera sidestep that sent Vikings fans into a tizzy last Thursday might have foreshadowed this: J.J. McCarthy looks ready to get back under center. After five missed games with a high ankle sprain, the second-year QB appears to be trending toward a Week 9 return.

Adam Schefter reported, “Vikings listed J.J. McCarthy as a full participant in today’s practice.” Minnesota’s posted injury report for Lions week backs it up, with McCarthy marked “Full” on Wednesday in Detroit prep.

This lines up with Kevin O’Connell’s posture for weeks: if McCarthy is healthy, he plays. The final boxes were always about function, not pain tolerance—quick-twitch, “reactionary” movements and being able to extend within structure. A full tag suggests those hurdles are being cleared and ramps up the expectation he’ll be the starter when the Vikings visit the Lions.

Context matters, too. While Carson Wentz has kept the ship afloat, the offense has lacked the second-phase juice McCarthy brings when plays break down. Minnesota will still need to be smart about exposure behind a banged-up line.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) opened the week limited, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) was full, but getting the QB1 back restores the designed movement game, RPO menu, and quick-game rhythm that fit this skill group. That’s particularly important against a Detroit defense that can heat you on money downs.

The throws to watch if he’s active: early-game glance RPOs to keep the front honest, sprint-outs to cut the field and protect the ankle, and a couple of layered shots off play-action to test how confidently he can plant and drive. If the ankle responds, the red-zone package should immediately look more multiple.

Penultimate update, the coach’s vow, reiterated: O’Connell has kept it simple, saying McCarthy will start as soon as he’s medically ready. With a full designation now in hand, that promise finally has practical teeth. Barring a setback, signs point to QB1 being back for the divisional tilt.

Full practice is the green light McCarthy needed. If the week stacks cleanly, Minnesota should have its starter back for a pivotal trip to Detroit.