The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from Freddie Freeman’s 18th-inning walk-off homer in Game 3 to even the World Series 2-2 with a clutch Game 4 victory. While Shohei Ohtani has put on a show during the Fall Classic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are struggling offensively. The team managed just two runs on six hits in the Game 4 loss.

Manager Dave Roberts is making changes to the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup. Will Smith will move up to the two-hole and a slumping Mookie Betts will hit third. Additionally, Alex Call will get the start in left while Andy Pages sits.

While the changes could wake up LA’s bats, Freeman would like to see the team get back to basics in Game 5. “Just get some hits, get guys on, work the counts, get guys on, move 'em first to third, get 'em in,” the 16th-year veteran said, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “We just need to continue that over and over and over again. You got to put pressure on 'em. If we're going up there just trying to hit home runs, it's just not the name of the game.”

Dodgers look to snap offensive slump in Game 5

While he understands the inclination, Freeman urged his Dodgers teammates to stop swinging for the fences. “I think it's just human nature. It's the World Series. Sometimes you want to do a lot. That's just kind of how it is. I think we've got a few games in, and you recognize what's going on, and then you can reel it back in. We're all human, we all want to hit home runs in the biggest of stages. It's just kind of what happens. We're four games in, we have seen the patterns, and now it's on us to stop that pattern and get back to being who we are.”

Of course, the long ball has worked out pretty well for the former MVP. Freeman’s dramatic walk-off in the 18th inning Monday gave him seven home runs and 17 RBI in his last 10 World Series games. Lou Gehrig is the only other player to accomplish the feat in a 10-game span during the Fall Classic.

Los Angeles will play its last home game of the 2025 season Wednesday. The series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday. The Dodgers will have Blake Snell on the mound for Game 5 as they try to keep the pressure on the Blue Jays. Toronto will star Trey Yesavage in a rematch of Game 1. The Blue Jays won the World Series opener 11-4.