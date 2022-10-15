Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin absolutely roasts Rebels’ run defense after win over Auburn

It was far from an effortless performance, but in the end, the Ole Miss Rebels moved to a 7-0 record on the season following their 48-34 home win over Auburn.

There were plenty of talking points in the days leading up to the game, but the Auburn rush offense was not among them. Auburn came into the game ranking at 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game with a 148.3 average. Still, the Tigers sure surprised the Rebels as they tallied 301 rushing yards in the conference matchup, including 179 such yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground from Tank Bisgby.

After the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took some time to joke about the abysmal showing from his team’s rush defense against Auburn.

“They said we had an eight-minute lightning delay … I said we didn’t have a run defense eight miles from here,” Kiffin said.

At the least, the Rebels’ stout front seven unit was able to continually create havoc against Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford. Overall, Ole Miss finished with three sacks on the day.

On the other hand, the Zach Evans-led Ole Miss rush offense proved to be the difference-maker in the contest. The Rebels recorded an astounding 448 rushing yards against the Tigers.

Ole Miss will now turn its attention to a road conference matchup against LSU next week.